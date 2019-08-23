Having Alexa cater to your every whim and request is certainly very useful, but do you really want her to remember everything you've said? Fear not; it's easy to remove your voice recordings from your Echo speakers and Amazon's servers. We'll show you how in the step-by-step guide.

How to delete your voice recordings

We'll be showing you how to delete your voice recordings from Amazon's servers through the Alexa app on your phone. However, it's worth noting that you can also follow these same steps on the Amazon Privacy Hub website. For more information on how to use the Amazon Privacy Hub, check out our previous post.

For now, here's how to delete those voice recordings:

Open the Alexa app on your smartphone. From the main menu, click on Settings at the bottom of the menu list. From the Settings menu, click on Alexa Privacy. From the Alexa Privacy screen, click on Review Voice History. From the Review Voice History screen you can delete voice recordings by date range, including today, yesterday, this week, this month, and a custom setting. You can also choose to delete selected recordings individually. While on this screen, make sure you also click on the Enable deletion by voice setting. This will help in the next section.

As you can see, deleting your voice recordings from your Echo devices is straightforward, whether you choose to do so from the Alexa app or on the Amazon website. You should now have a better understanding of how to control your personal data with Alexa. Now let's take a look at how to delete your recordings verbally.

How to delete your voice recordings using your voice

Per step number four in the instructions above, make sure that you click on the Enable deletion by voice setting in your Alexa app. Get within range of one your Echo devices and call out "Alexa, delete what I just said" or "Alexa, delete everything I said today."

That's it! Deleting commands from your Echo verbally is fast and easy. Just like with the manual method you'll have to remember to delete your voice recordings on a regular basis, as it is not a recurring setting.

How to use third party options