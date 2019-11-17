There are two different ways to create a new user profile on your PlayStation 4 console.

Turn on your PS4 console. Select New User. Select Create a User. Accept the User Agreement. If you already have a PSN account, select Skip. Set up your avatar. Choose a new name. Hit Confirm.

The second way can be done while you're already on your account, and are the same steps you'd follow if you wanted to delete a user.

Go to Settings. Scroll down to Login Settings. Select User Management. Select Create User. Accept the User Agreement. If you already have a PSN account, select Skip. Set up your avatar. Choose a new name. Hit Confirm.

User IDs like this do not have access to many features such as multiplayer, PlayStation Plus, or the ability to purchase games. Only proper PSN accounts do.