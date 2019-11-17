You can't do anything worth mentioning on your PlayStation 4 without first creating a profile. Whether it's tied to a proper PSN account is up to you, but you'll still need some sort of profile to access any games on your system. If you happen to have created one too many profiles and want to declutter the sign-in page, it's easy to delete one (or more) in a few simple steps.
Creating a PS4 profile
There are two different ways to create a new user profile on your PlayStation 4 console.
- Turn on your PS4 console.
- Select New User.
Select Create a User.
- Accept the User Agreement.
- If you already have a PSN account, select Skip.
- Set up your avatar.
- Choose a new name.
- Hit Confirm.
The second way can be done while you're already on your account, and are the same steps you'd follow if you wanted to delete a user.
- Go to Settings.
- Scroll down to Login Settings.
Select User Management.
- Select Create User.
- Accept the User Agreement.
- If you already have a PSN account, select Skip.
- Set up your avatar.
- Choose a new name.
- Hit Confirm.
User IDs like this do not have access to many features such as multiplayer, PlayStation Plus, or the ability to purchase games. Only proper PSN accounts do.
Deleting a PS4 profile
- Go to Settings.
- Scroll down to Login Settings.
- Select User Management.
Select Delete User.
- Choose which user profile you'd like to delete.
Managing multiple accounts
Trying to manage all of these accounts is a whole other beast when it comes to family sharing, but we've got a handy guide just for you. You can have up to 16 user profiles on your PlayStation 4, but only seven can be PlayStation Network accounts registered to the system.
