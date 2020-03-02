Privacy is a commodity, and, unfortunately, the more technology advances, the less of it we seem to have. If this is something you're concerned about, any way to take control of who can view your information or who is able to interact with you on certain apps is valuable. Google Stadia allows you to change multiple settings that dictate who can send you friend requests, join or invite you to games, see your online status and achievement list, and more.

How to change your privacy settings on Stadia for Android

Open up the Google Stadia app on your phone. Tap on your icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Select Friends & privacy. Under multiple sections, select from a dropdown box either No one, Friends, Friends & their friends, or All players when it concerns who can interact with you and in what ways while you are playing Stadia.

All privacy settings that can be changed include: