Google Assistant-powered speakers — such as the Google Home and Nest Mini — are excellent additions to any smart home. They look great, can be genuinely helpful for getting you through your day, and are perfect little devices for casual music listening. The out-of-the-box sound you get from the speakers is great, but with just a few taps, you can dive into their EQ settings for a more personalized experience.

How to change Google Home EQ settings

Open the Google Home app on your phone. Tap the speaker you want to use. Tap the icon with three lines at the top-right of your screen.

From this page, you can now adjust the bass and treble of your speaker. Increasing the bass will put more emphasis on the low-end of your music, whereas increasing the treble will accentuate the high-end.

Feel free to play around with these settings to find the balance that sounds best to your ears. If you change the settings, keep it like that for a while, but find yourself wanting to change them again, you can go through these steps as many times as you'd like.

Just keep in mind that some Google Home/Assistant devices, such as the Google Nest Hub, don't have customizable EQ settings.

