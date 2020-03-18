Google Mesages on a Pixel 3Source: Joe Maring / Android Central

For a lot of Android phones out there, Google Messages is the default texting/messaging app that comes preinstalled out of the box. We've seen a lot of changes and upgrades to Google Messages over the years, with the most recent update adding RCS functionality to give us typing indicators, read receipts, high-quality image sharing, and more.

However, for all of the improvements Google has added to Messages, there are still missing components here and there that are very apparent to a lot of users.

Some of our AC forum members recently started talking about how they'd like Google to further improve Messages, saying:

seanmwaple

I like the clean and minimal look of the app but theres very little you can change inside the app. No color changes is a little annoying. Also, you cant change with the swipe function does on a conversation. You swipe left or right and both of them ask if you want to archive the conversation. You cant switch it to have one "delete"? Edge lighting doesnt work with it??? I cant schedule a text?????

srgonu

I like Samsung messages better. Scheduling delivery of messages, pinning of contacts, synced text messages on my tab S4. RCS support will be great addition.

Ry

It's the beauty of Android. Google's is plan and simple and pretty lightweight. But anyone can make something more powerful, more capable (within the limits of the SDK and the Play Store rules). Why doesn't Google's have extra features beyond what is needed for a minimal messenge app? If you're looking for the real answer, you'd have to ask Google. All we can do here is guess.

Rahim Esmail

only feature I would like to see it's them adding scheduling to send messages later.

What do you think? How can Google improve its Messages app?

Join the conversation in the forums!