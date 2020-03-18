For a lot of Android phones out there, Google Messages is the default texting/messaging app that comes preinstalled out of the box. We've seen a lot of changes and upgrades to Google Messages over the years, with the most recent update adding RCS functionality to give us typing indicators, read receipts, high-quality image sharing, and more.

However, for all of the improvements Google has added to Messages, there are still missing components here and there that are very apparent to a lot of users.

Some of our AC forum members recently started talking about how they'd like Google to further improve Messages, saying:

What do you think? How can Google improve its Messages app?

