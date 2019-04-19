Best-answer: Sony recently enacted a policy that blocks retailers other than the PlayStation Store from selling full digital game downloads, so you'll need to buy a gift card if you want to give your friend a digital game.
Digital goodies: PlayStation Gift Card (From $10 at Amazon)
Why can't we gift digital games anymore?
Effective as of April 1, 2019, Sony no longer allows retailers to sell full digital game download codes.
"We can confirm that as of April 1, 2019, Sony Interactive Entertainment will no longer offer full games through SIE's Global Digital at Retail program," a PlayStation spokesperson told The Verge. "This decision was made in order to continue to align key businesses globally. To support full games and premium editions, SIE will introduce increased denominations at select retailers. DLC, add-ons, virtual currency, and season passes will still be available."
Previously people were able to buy digital game codes through stores like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. Now that's no longer an option.
What are my alternatives?
Because the PlayStation Store doesn't support game gifting yet, your only other option to gift a full digital PS4 game isn't ideal. You'll need to work around the policy by purchasing a PlayStation Store Gift Card and giving it to your friend, allowing them to purchase whatever digital game they want for themselves through their own account.
Our pick
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Work around Sony's antiquated policy
It's not ideal, but if you want to give a friend a digital PS4 game you'll need to buy them a gift card to do so. Luckily, you have several denominations to choose from and it does give your friend a choice in what they pick out.
Consider gifting these great PlayStation 4 accessories
EasySMX VIP002S RGB Gaming Headset ($36 at Amazon)
Good headsets tend to get expensive, but the EasySMX VIP002S headset gives you the best of both worlds: affordability and quality. If you're looking for a cheap and comfortable headset, look no further.
HyperX ChargePlay Duo ($20 at Amazon)
Charge up your controllers without taking up that precious USB space on your console. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo can charge two at once in two hours through an AC adapter.
WD 2TB Elements External Hard Drive ($63 at Amazon)
The WD 2TB Elements External Hard Drive saves you from the hassle of choosing what to delete and re-download when you want to play by giving you tons of extra storage.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.