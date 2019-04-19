Best-answer: Sony recently enacted a policy that blocks retailers other than the PlayStation Store from selling full digital game downloads, so you'll need to buy a gift card if you want to give your friend a digital game.

Why can't we gift digital games anymore?

Effective as of April 1, 2019, Sony no longer allows retailers to sell full digital game download codes.

"We can confirm that as of April 1, 2019, Sony Interactive Entertainment will no longer offer full games through SIE's Global Digital at Retail program," a PlayStation spokesperson told The Verge. "This decision was made in order to continue to align key businesses globally. To support full games and premium editions, SIE will introduce increased denominations at select retailers. DLC, add-ons, virtual currency, and season passes will still be available."

Previously people were able to buy digital game codes through stores like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. Now that's no longer an option.

What are my alternatives?

Because the PlayStation Store doesn't support game gifting yet, your only other option to gift a full digital PS4 game isn't ideal. You'll need to work around the policy by purchasing a PlayStation Store Gift Card and giving it to your friend, allowing them to purchase whatever digital game they want for themselves through their own account.