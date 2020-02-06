The internet is a vast, expansive, neverending landscape of information and entertainment. You can find just about anything you want online, ranging from cute puppy videos, free games, celebrity gossip, and everything in between.

However, as Uncle Ben once said, "With great power comes great responsibility." It can be awfully easy to get distracted with websites, especially when you have instant access to them on your Android phone.

Thankfully, there's an easy way to block these pesky sites so you can stay on task and minimize distractions. Ready to get started? Let's dive in.

How to download BlockSite

On its own, Google Chrome for Android doesn't have a built-in way to block websites. While this is certainly something we'd love to see added in the future, there is another app that lets you do this.

It's called "BlockSite," and it's a free download from the Google Play Store.

Open the Play Store on your phone. Search for "BlockSite". Find the app and tap Install.

How to use BlockSite to block websites in Chrome

Now that BlockSite is downloaded, it's time to set up the app and get to blocking.

Open the BlockSite app on your phone. Tap Get Started. Tap Enable Accessibility. Tap BlockSite. Tap the toggle next to "Use service." Tap Allow. Tap the X icon in the upper-left corner to dismiss the Premium pop-up. Tap the + icon to add your first website. Choose the websites you want to block.

On this page, you have a few different options. You can tap any of the suggested websites below, or type in your own URL for a specific site that's not being recommended. Even with the free version of BlockSite, you can block as many websites as you'd like.

BlockSite also allows you to block apps on your phone from being used, but for today, we're just focusing on blocking websites in Chrome (though it works basically the same way).

After selecting the sites you want to block, tap the green checkmark in the upper-right corner.

How to block sites during certain times of day