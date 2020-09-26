Being the Imposter in Among Us puts you in a position of power. As the Imposter, you're tasked with killing everyone on the ship while avoiding detection from the other Crewmembers. Your tenure as the Imposter might be short-lived, however, if you're caught in the act or if you slip up during discussions. Luckily for you, we have some tips and tricks on how to be the best Imposter in the latest viral multiplayer hit, Among Us.

Set up a trap

Being a good Imposter means blending in with your Crewmembers. When the game starts, pretend to do a task just like the other Crewmembers. Once you're alone with your target, sabotage the ship and force the crew to the opposite end of the ship. This way, the crew's attention will be elsewhere while you make a kill. Be sure not to run into anyone while you make your escape. Tell on yourself

Self-reporting is when you report the body of a player you have just killed. Killing somebody and "finding" the body with another Crewmember helps build trust while potentially framing an innocent. Just be careful if you take this route, as it is a risky maneuver. If you were the last person to be seen with the deceased, for example, the crew might not buy your story. Also, if you play this card too many times, you run the risk of raising suspicion on yourself. Alone, together

The best way to cause mass hysteria is to kill someone in a group of Crewmembers. Travel with a large group of four or more. When the crew is busy with tasks, or on top of each doing the same task, strike and immediately report the body. The confusion should be enough to avoid suspicion from the crew and potentially frame an innocent. Just be careful though. Do this too much, and the Crewmembers will notice that you're at the scene of every murder. Defend, discuss, and deflect