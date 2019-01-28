At some point in our lives, we've wanted to have a wand and somehow end up on a train to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry (no? Just me?). Unfortunately, this guide won't be telling you how that's possible — instead, we'll be showing you how to connect the Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit with your Kano Computer. Once finished, you'll be able to code with just a flick of your wrist. It's almost like doing magic.

How to connect your Harry Potter Coding Wand to your Kano Computer

Make sure you've downloaded the Kano app. If not, go to kano.me/app.

Downloading the right Kano App for your Kit

Click the Harry Potter Wand. Click either Laptop/Desktop or Tablet. Wait until the app finishes downloading. open it. Open the app. Click login.

Activating your Kano Computer's Bluetooth

Go to the bottom left corner of your dashboard. Click the Windows tab. Type in Settings. Click Settings. A menu will appear. Click devices. A menu with appear. Click the tab to turn Bluetooth on.

Connecting your Harry Potter Kano Wand through Bluetooth

Login to the Kano app. Hover over the Harry Potter Kano Wand. Press connect. Wake up your wand by pressing the button on it. Finished.

With your Harry Potter wand now connected, you should be able to perform different tricks in Kano World. You should also be able to access different pieces of code, and make them do a variety of things by merely moving your wrists and hands.

