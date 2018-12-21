This guide will take you through the process to add new games to your PlayStation Classic. This is a pretty clever hack as it does nothing to your PlayStation Classic itself and should offer almost no risk to damaging your console. That doesn't mean there is no risk however so do this modification at your own risk. That being said let's take a look at the steps you will need to take.

Insert your flash drive into the USB slot on your PC. Open your file manager. Right click on your flash drive Select the Format button. Ensure the format type is set for FAT32. If it isn't FAT32 or EXT4 this will not work. Rename the Label of your Flash drive to SONY. It needs to be in capital letters or this will not work. Click Start to Format your flash drive. This will prepare it for the games. Download the latest release of BleemSync from Github. Do not download it into the flash drive. Extract the ZIP file to your flash drive now labeled SONY. It will extract four folders onto your flash drive but we will only be playing with two of them, BleemSync, and Games. In the Games folder, you will see two template folders named 1 and 2. In the folder named one copy the two files called "games" and "PCSX.cfg" Back in the Games folder, right click and create a new folder named 3. When you create new games you must name the folder as sequential numbers. Inside the newly created 3 folder right click and create a new folder named GameData. Make sure it is capitalized correctly. Locate the game you want to add to the PlayStation Classic. Note; it is illegal to download games you don't already own but if you are unconcerned there are places on the internet to find them. They will need to be in the BIN and CUE format however not ISO. Copy the BIN and CUE files from their original location to the GameData folder in the numbered folder you want the game to be in. Make sure the BIN and CUE filenames match. BleemSync does say you should try to make the file names the same as the unique disc name, normally starting SLUS, but for games with just one disc, any name seems to work fine as long as they are all identical. Open the game file in the GameData folder where you just copied the BIN and Cue file. It will open into the Wordpad or Notepad applications. Here you can see the information that will be shown on the main title screen of the PlayStation Classic. Edit the contents to reflect the information from the game you have chosen. Make sure that the "Discs=" matches the filename of you BIN and Cue files exactly. If you don't know if the other information like date and publisher you can make it up but there needs to be a value in each section. Find an image for the game you have just copied over. Google is your friend here but try to the pictures low resolution. The PlayStation only shows them at 240x240 anyway so try to keep them square as well. Download the image into the GameData folder and rename it to match the BIN and CUE filenames exactly. This will be used on the main title screen to show you what game you are choosing. Repeat steps 9 through 16 for each of the games you want to have on the PlayStation Classic. Remember, this creates a completely new main screen without the original games on, so if you want to play the originals you will need to put them on the flash drive. Go back to the main directory of your flash drive and open the folder named BleemSync. Double click the BleemSync.exe file. This will open a command window and words will flash across it. Don't panic, this is the BleemSync software organizing your directories and adding the necessary code to make it work on your PlayStation Classic. BleemSync will now try to fill any missing information in the games.ini file you edited earlier from an online database. (updated in the 0.40 release) Once the Command window has vanished you are ready to go! Remove the flash drive from your PC and move over to your PlayStation Classic. Remove the Micro-USB cable from the rear of the PlayStation Classic. Insert the flash drive into the player two USB slot. As of right now, I'm not sure if you can use a USB splitter to allow for two-player games to work but I will update this when I know. Reconnect the Micro-USB cable to the back of the PlayStation Classic. Power on the PlayStation Classic. If everything has worked correctly you should see the main menu populated with the games you have added, not the original games.

So there we are, you can now have any PlayStation One game loaded on to the PlayStation Classic. What's even better is that if you want to revert back to the original 20 games just remove the Micro-USB cable, remove the flash drive, plug the Micro-USB cable back in, and you have the original system again!

This is one of the simplest and safest hacks I have seen, and I am hoping there will be more to come. The guys at BleemSync are working to add the other hacks that people are attempting using a keyboard into BleemSync soon.

