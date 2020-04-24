Horizon Zero Dawn was a critical and commercial success, so it's not exactly shocking that a possible sequel would be a big deal for developer Guerrilla Games. According to a new report from VGC, Guerrilla Games is planning a Horizon Zero Dawn trilogy, which was set in motion after the success of the first game became apparent.

Per VGC, Horizon Zero Dawn 2 will also feature co-op, which had been planned for the original game but was not possible on PS4 due to technical restrictions. Being developed for the PS5, these restrictions would not be in place. VGC's report also notes that the scope of the game is "gigantic" and a co-op game preview was being planned at one point, a preview that would allow progress to carry over to the full game when it is eventually released.

Obviously, it's important to take this information as a rumor until official confirmation but there's certainly plenty of reasons to expect that Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is coming to PS5. Recently, Guerrilla Games deleted a tweet with a job posting that included #PS5, while previous job listings have called for technical artists to work on the world of Horizon Zero Dawn.

Horizon Zero Dawn released in 2017, meaning that Guerrilla Games has had a decent amount of time to work on a potential sequel. It's also curious to note that when Sony talked about the DualSense controller, the triggers are described as benefitting feedback like pulling back a bowstring.

When you consider that Horizon Zero Dawn was critically acclaimed and has sold over 10 million copies as of 2019, it'd actually be more surprising if a PS5-only sequel wasn't on the way. We'll have to wait and see when Guerrilla's next project is revealed. Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC later in summer, though Sony Worldwide Studios head Hermen Hulst has explained not to expect every PS4 title on PC.