  • There have been recent rumors that Horizon Zero Dawn was coming to PC.
  • Hermen Hulst, head of Sony Worldwide Studios, has confirmed these rumors.
  • Horizon Zero Dawn is planned to launch on PC sometime in Summer 2020.

Over the past few weeks, there have been some reports and hints that Horizon Zero Dawn would be coming to PC, directly published by PlayStation. Today, some recent news has locked it in: Horizon Zero Dawn is in fact coming to PC. This confirmation comes via Hermen Hulst, head of Sony Worldwide Studios, in an interview on PlayStation Blog.

Hulst stated that "Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer…. There will be more information coming from Guerrilla, from the new studio directors [Michiel van der Leeuw, JB van Beek, and Angie Smets] pretty soon."

The Steam listing for the game is now available, if you want to wishlist it. It's the Complete Edition, so it includes The Frozen Wilds expansion that launched in 2017. We'll be sure to share an update when an exact release date is announced.

