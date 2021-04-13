What you need to know
- PlayStation has announced that Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy will be joining Fortnite as a playable character.
- A special Aloy Cup and Limited Time Mode will also be happening this week to celebrate the inclusion.
- Aloy will be available for purchase in Fortnite's Item Shop starting on April 15.
Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy will officially be making her way into Fortnite during it's Primal Season, PlayStation announced earlier today.
In an announcement made over on the PlayStation Blog, the company confirmed that Aloy will be joining Fortnite this week, when she'll land in the store on April 15. Alongside the Aloy skin, players will also get a Blaze Canister Back Bling, Glinthawk Glider, and Aloy's Spear Pickaxe in the pack. To go along with her inclusion, Fortnite will be hosting a special Aloy Cup as well as a Limited Time Mode titled "Team Up! Aloy & Lara."
The game mode will automatically outfit players as either Aloy or Lara and drop them into a Duos mode, with their teammate acting as the other character. The only weapons in this mode will either be a bow for the Aloy characters, or Dual Pistols for Lara. Players will still be able to hunt down wildlife or upgrade their weapons through normal means, however.
For those looking for a bit more competition, Fortnite will be hosting the Aloy Cup exclusively on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on April 14. This cup will be a Duos only tournament, and the top performing teams in each region will unlock the Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle before it enters the Item Shop, giving players a chance to be the first to use the Aloy skin.
As the world of Fortnite continues to expand, tons of gaming legends have made their way into the game as playable characters. The likes of Lara Croft, Master Chief, and Kratos have all been in the game for some time, so seeing Aloy make her way in should come as no surprise, especially with the current "Primal" theme that Fortnite is centered around.
The only question left is which other iconic gaming characters, if any, will be making the jump into Fortnite.
