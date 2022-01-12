Guerrilla Games' upcoming action role-playing game Horizon Forbidden West is almost here and ahead of the game's launch, it appears that some PS4 copies have leaked into the wild early. If you want to stay safe and keep from seeing anything, there's a couple of steps you can take.

First up, you can mute different words and phrases on Twitter, as well as using the advanced muting options. Then, for a more complete spoiler protection system, you can download Spoiler Protection 2.0. It's a Chrome extension that filters out results on the internet based on key phrases you decide to add.

Now, please note that if you use this extension, it'll be hard to see any actual official information about the game. You'll have to determine what the best option is for you.

Horizon Forbidden West is currently scheduled to launch on Feb. 18, 2022 for PS5 and PS4. Ahead of the game's launch, we're keeping track of a list of machines in Horizon Forbidden West, both new and returning.