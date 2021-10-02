What you need to know
- A new tip suggests Honor will launch its own foldable phone in the fourth quarter of this year.
- It will supposedly be called the Honor Magic X.
- The phone is said to borrow from the design of the Huawei Mate X2.
Honor's breakup with Huawei opened new opportunities for the company, including regaining access to Google Play Services. Now, the smartphone manufacturer appears poised to take on its former parent company as well as the other tech behemoths in the foldable phone segment.
According to a post on Weibo, Honor plans to unveil its own foldable device before the end of 2021 (via GSMArena). The company was first rumored to be dabbling in the foldable space earlier this year with a device called the Honor Magic Fold, which was supposedly set to debut in 2020 if the pandemic hadn't occurred.
However, the Chinese company's upcoming foldable phone may have a different name. Honor will be known as the Magic X, according to the Weibo tipster.
Most notably, the foldable device is said to be inspired by the Huawei Mate X2's design strategy. However, the Magic X is said to be distinct from Huawei's foldable device in other areas.
It's not clear, though, how Honor's upcoming device will stack up against the best foldable phones currently available in the market. But given the firm's broader access to the U.S. supply chain compared to that of Huawei, it's not hard to imagine the Magic X faring well against the competition.
With Samsung having made its latest foldable phones, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, available to the general public, it only makes sense for Honor to follow suit.
