What you need to know
- Honor V30 and V30 Pro are the brand's first 5G-enabled smartphones.
- Both phones are powered by Huawei's Kirin 990 5G processor and come with a 6.57-inch display with dual hole-punch selfie cameras.
- The two phones also will go on sale in China next month, but there is no word yet on the global launch.
Huawei sub-brand Honor today unveiled its very first 5G-enabled smartphones at an event in China. The new Honor V30 and V30 Pro are powered by HiSilicon's latest Kirin 990 5G chipset and feature a total of five cameras.
The two phones have a 6.57-inch display with dual hole-punch selfie cameras, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. You get a 32MP main selfie camera and a secondary 8MP snapper with a 105-degree field-of-view.
Both the phones come with a triple-camera setup at the back. The V30 comes with a 40MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. Honor V30 Pro shares the same 40MP Sony IMX600 primary sensor and 8MP telephoto lens, but offers a more impressive 12MP ultra-wide angle lens.
The two phones differ from one another when it comes to battery capacity as well. Honor V30 has a 4,100mAh cell, while the Pro model as a 4,200mAh cell. However, both phones support 40W fast charging. Honor's new V30 series phones also come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and run on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0.1.
The Honor V30 and V30 Pro will be available for pre-order in China on December 5 in Orange, Pearl White, Blue, and Black color options. As for the pricing, Honor V30 will be available for a starting price of 3,299 yuan ($470) and go up to 3,699 yuan ($525).
On the other hand, the Honor V30 Pro will sell for a starting price of 3,899 yuan ($555) and go up to 4,199 yuan ($600) for the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. While it is possible that they may be launched in markets outside of China in the near future, the company hasn't confirmed anything just yet.
Honor 20 review: Flagship performance for £400
Disney+ finally has a Continue Watching section
Disney+ just added the "Continue Watching" section to its app, one of the most requested features since it launched.
Do you plan on buying an Android phone during Black Friday?
Black Friday is right around the corner, and that means massive discounts on all sorts of Android phones. Do you plan on picking one up during this year's shopping season?
Google details Assistant’s new Ambient Mode ahead of imminent rollout
The Google Assistant's Ambient Mode will soon begin rolling out to select Android phones and tablets.
The best wallet cases for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+
Cut down on your daily carry with a wallet case for your Samsung Galaxy S9!