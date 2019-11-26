Huawei sub-brand Honor today unveiled its very first 5G-enabled smartphones at an event in China. The new Honor V30 and V30 Pro are powered by HiSilicon's latest Kirin 990 5G chipset and feature a total of five cameras.

The two phones have a 6.57-inch display with dual hole-punch selfie cameras, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. You get a 32MP main selfie camera and a secondary 8MP snapper with a 105-degree field-of-view.

Both the phones come with a triple-camera setup at the back. The V30 comes with a 40MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. Honor V30 Pro shares the same 40MP Sony IMX600 primary sensor and 8MP telephoto lens, but offers a more impressive 12MP ultra-wide angle lens.