Honor today posted two new posters on Weibo teasing the low-light capabilities of its upcoming 9X smartphone. In addition to the promotional posters, alleged low-light samples captured by the Honor 9X Pro have also surfaced online courtesy of Twitter user Bang Gogo.

Looking at the camera samples, it looks like three of the four photos were captured using the AI Super Night Mode feature. Even though the results may not be as impressive as the flagship Honor 20 series phones, the Honor 9X Pro will still be quite an impressive smartphone in terms of low-light performance, judging by these samples. The vanilla Honor 9X is tipped to have a dual camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the other hand, the 9X Pro model will have a triple-camera setup featuring an additional 8MP wide-angle camera.