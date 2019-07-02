Honor will be unveiling its first mid-range smartphone powered by the 7nm Kirin 810 chipset in China later this month. Honor CEO George Zhao revealed on Chinese social network Weibo that the Honor 9X will be making its debut in Xi'an, China on July 23. Just like its predecessor , the Honor 9X is likely to make its way to several international markets a few weeks after its launch in China.

The Honor 9X will succeed the Honor 8X, which turned out to be the brand's most popular device yet, with 10 million units shipped in just five months. As confirmed by the brand's Vice President last month, the Honor 9X is expected to have the latest Kirin 810 SoC inside. Built on a 7nm process, the Kirin 810 is a significant upgrade when compared to the 12nm Kirin 710 powering the Honor 8X.

According to a recent rumor, Honor may debut another device called Honor 9X Pro alongside the Honor 9X on July 23. Unlike the 9X, the 9X Pro is tipped to be powered by HiSilicon's flagship Kirin 980 chipset and have a quad camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixeel primary sensor. The standard Honor 9X, meanwhile, is rumored to have triple rear cameras with a 24-megapixel primary sensor. Just like the Huawei Nova 5 series phones that made their debut in China last month, both the Honor 9X and 9X Pro are likely to ship with the Android 9.0 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 out of the box.

