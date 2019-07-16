Huawei's Honor sub-brand will be unveiling the successors to last year's 8X series smartphones at an event in China on July 23 . Ahead of their formal debut in China, the folks over at MySmartPrice have obtained alleged renders of the two upcoming Honor smartphones.

Unlike their predecessors, the Honor 9X and 9X Pro will not have display notches. Instead, Honor has gone with a more impressive edge-to-edge design with motorized pop-up selfie cameras. However, the chin at the bottom of the two phones is not razor-thin. Moving on to the rear, we can see that the Honor 9X will feature a dual-camera setup with an LED flash placed right below the two sensors. On the other hand, the Honor 9X Pro will have a triple camera setup on the back.

In terms of design, the renders seem to suggest both phones will have a metal frame in the middle with glass on both sides. The renders show the standard Honor 9X in a solid black shade, while the Honor 9X Pro is seen in a purple gradient finish with an "X" shaped pattern. According to the latest rumors, both the 9X and 9X Pro will feature a 7nm Kirin 810 chipset under the hood.

The 9X Pro is expected to have a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display, while the 9X may come with a slightly smaller display offering the same Full HD+ resolution. In the camera department, Honor 9X is tipped to have a 48MP + 2MP setup on the back. The Honor 9X Pro, in comparison, will have a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera setup.

