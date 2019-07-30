What you need to know
- Carphone Warehouse will begin selling the Honor 20 Pro on August 1 for £549.99.
- The Phantom Blue color will be exclusive to Carphone Warehouse.
- In his review, Alex calls the Honor 20 Pro "An excellent affordable flagship with few compromises."
Back in May, Alex had a chance to review the Honor 20 Pro, where he said, "Honor is back with a phone that proves you don't have to pay a fortune to get an excellent smartphone camera."
Since then, if you've been waiting to get your hands on this affordable flagship, we have some good news — Carphone Warehouse will begin selling the Honor 20 Pro beginning on August 1 for £549.99, and its the exclusive home of the Phantom Blue color.
Besides the pretty blue color, the Honor 20 Pro is also packing some serious specs, including a Kirin 980 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a quad-camera setup on the back.
Part of that setup includes the main 48MP sensor with an f/1.4 aperture. There's also an 8MP telephoto lens, a 16MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP super macro camera. Combine that with Huawei's dedicated night mode, and the Honor 20 Pro offers up a pretty impressive photography experience.
When the Honor 20 Pro first launched, Huawei's future seemed a bit more uncertain. However, after the U.S. recently loosened up the restrictions on the company, it appears things are back in full swing and you won't have to worry about your new phone losing support in the future. At least for now.