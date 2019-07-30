Back in May, Alex had a chance to review the Honor 20 Pro, where he said, "Honor is back with a phone that proves you don't have to pay a fortune to get an excellent smartphone camera."

Since then, if you've been waiting to get your hands on this affordable flagship, we have some good news — Carphone Warehouse will begin selling the Honor 20 Pro beginning on August 1 for £549.99, and its the exclusive home of the Phantom Blue color.

Besides the pretty blue color, the Honor 20 Pro is also packing some serious specs, including a Kirin 980 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a quad-camera setup on the back.