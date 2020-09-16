After years of speculation and a handful of leaks regarding the game, WB Games has officially revealed their upcoming game set in the world of Harry Potter. During Sony's PS5 showcase today, Hogwarts Legacy was shown off, with a brief video showcasing some of the many magical adventures players will be getting involved in when the game launches in 2021. Not much else is known about the game, so expect more information to come as we get closer to the new year.

You can check out the reveal trailer for Hogwarts Legacy below:

Hogwarts Legacy is launching sometime in 2021.