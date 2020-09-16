Hogwarts Legacy LogoSource: WB Games

What you need to know

  • The first official trailer for Hogwarts Legacy has been released.
  • The game will be set in the Harry Potter Wizarding World, and is an RPG.
  • Hogwarts Legacy is currently expected to launch sometime in 2021.

After years of speculation and a handful of leaks regarding the game, WB Games has officially revealed their upcoming game set in the world of Harry Potter. During Sony's PS5 showcase today, Hogwarts Legacy was shown off, with a brief video showcasing some of the many magical adventures players will be getting involved in when the game launches in 2021. Not much else is known about the game, so expect more information to come as we get closer to the new year.

You can check out the reveal trailer for Hogwarts Legacy below:

Hogwarts Legacy is launching sometime in 2021.

Load up

PlayStation Store Gift Card

Easy to stock up

PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations and you can stock up for PS5 games.

Holiday 2020

PlayStation 5

Get your hands on it before it sells out

The PS5 isn't available for preorder just yet, but a few retailers are letting fans sign up for notifications so they don't miss out. With two versions to choose from, you'll be able to pick which best suits your budget. PS5 is the place to be for next-gen exclusives like Spider-Man and Horizon Forbidden West.

PlayStation 5

Main

PlayStation 5

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.