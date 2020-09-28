What you need to know
- HMD Global is said to be planning a phone launch in November.
- The company is said to be announcing the Nokia 9.3 Pureview there.
- It may also launch the 7.3 5G, the successor to the well-reviewed Nokia 7.2 at that event.
HMD Global is set to announce the Nokia 9.3 Pureview this November, a report from NokiaPowerUser claims. The company has not released a flagship phone in over a year, despite updates to more affordable phones in the meantime.
Alongside the Nokia 9.3, the company is also said to be announcing a new Nokia 7.3 5G powered by the Snapdragon 690, the same processor said to be shipping with the U.S. model of the OnePlus Nord.
The Nokia 9.3 is said to be the true Nokia 2020 flagship, coming with the Snapdragon 865 SOC, up to 8GB of RAM, a 6.3-inch QHD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and 5G support.
As of late 2020, the company hasn't had much luck with flagships. Neither the Nokia 8 Sirocco nor the Nokia 9 Pureview has been successful either critically or commercially. Rather, its low and mid-range phones have been the ones to find success. It's not a surprise that the company recently announced a slew of them at an event last week, alongside the global availability of the Nokia 8.3 5G. Perhaps this rumored phone may break that poor streak.
Nokia 8.3 5G
The Nokia 8.3 5G pairs 5G and stock Android with the company's slick hardware design. The device has a lot of promise with its quad-camera setup, slick Pixelworks screen, and Snapdragon 765 but the $699 price may cause some to bulk when rivals like the Nord are compared.
