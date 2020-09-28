HMD Global is set to announce the Nokia 9.3 Pureview this November, a report from NokiaPowerUser claims. The company has not released a flagship phone in over a year, despite updates to more affordable phones in the meantime.

Alongside the Nokia 9.3, the company is also said to be announcing a new Nokia 7.3 5G powered by the Snapdragon 690, the same processor said to be shipping with the U.S. model of the OnePlus Nord.

The Nokia 9.3 is said to be the true Nokia 2020 flagship, coming with the Snapdragon 865 SOC, up to 8GB of RAM, a 6.3-inch QHD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and 5G support.

As of late 2020, the company hasn't had much luck with flagships. Neither the Nokia 8 Sirocco nor the Nokia 9 Pureview has been successful either critically or commercially. Rather, its low and mid-range phones have been the ones to find success. It's not a surprise that the company recently announced a slew of them at an event last week, alongside the global availability of the Nokia 8.3 5G. Perhaps this rumored phone may break that poor streak.