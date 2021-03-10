Here's your first look at OnePlus 9 Pro camera samples

What you need to know
- OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has teased the camera performance of the brand's upcoming flagship phone on Twitter.
- The ultra-wide camera on the OnePlus 9 Pro will use Sony's 50MP IMX766 sensor.
- OnePlus 9 series will debut at a global launch event on March 23.
OnePlus announced its partnership with Hasselblad earlier this week, promising to deliver a significantly improved camera experience, starting with the OnePlus 9 series. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has now shared a camera sample on his Twitter account, teasing improved ultra-wide photography.
The samples shared by Lau suggest the OnePlus 9 Pro will be capable of capturing "distortion-free" ultra-wide photos that are also true-to-life. As confirmed by OnePlus yesterday, the ultra-wide shooter on the 9 Pro will use a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. The primary camera, on the other hand, will use a custom Sony IMX789 sensor with Digital Overlap HDR, real-time HDR video processing, and support for 4K video at 120 fps.
The OnePlus 9 series will be unveiled at a virtual launch event on March 23. In addition to the vanilla OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the company is also expected to launch a budget phone called the OnePlus 9R at the same event. Both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are going to feature Qualcomm's 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset, while the OnePlus 9R is tipped to have a Snapdragon 690 under the hood.
While it remains to be seen if OnePlus' partnership with Hasselblad will actually translate to great camera performance, the OnePlus 9 Pro isn't going to be a massive upgrade over its predecessor, which is still among the best Android phones you can buy. The phone is expected to come with a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB of internal storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.
