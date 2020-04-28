MIUI 12 is now official, with Xiaomi's latest skin offering an array of new features. Some of those features include an improved system-wide dark mode, AI-assisted calling features, Dynamic Always-on Display, new visual design, tweaks to system animations, and much-needed privacy fixes.
The stable build of MIUI 12 will begin rolling out from next month in China, with the global models picking up the update later in the year. Here's when your Xiaomi, Redmi, or POCO phone will receive the MIUI 12 update.
MIUI 12 update: When it is rolling out?
A tentative MIUI 12 update schedule has been shared by the MIUI team on Weibo, and this gives us an indication as to when your phone will likely receive the update. Based on the release notes, the MIUI 12 update will start rolling out to Xiaomi phones in China sometime in June.
The update schedule is primarily aimed at MIUI's Chinese audience, and isn't indicative of when the update will be rolled out to the global variants of Xiaomi phones. MIUI has two branches: a version tailored for China, and a global ROM with Google Mobile Services — including the Play Store, Gmail, Drive, YouTube, Chrome, and others — for other markets.
At this point, we don't know when the MIUI 12 update will be making its way to the global variants of Xiaomi phones. Xiaomi usually shares its plans a few weeks after the China update is posted, and with the Mi 10 series slated to make its debut in India shortly, it is possible we'll hear more about the global rollout of MIUI 12 during the event.
MIUI 12 update: List of eligible phones
For now, here's the list of phones confirmed to receive the MIUI 12 update. The update will be rolled out in three waves, with Xiaomi's latest phones included in the first wave. Phones in the first wave will get the update starting in late June, and right now there's no timeline as to when updates for phones in the second and third waves will kick off.
MIUI 12 first wave:
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30
- Redmi K20 Pro/Mi 9T Pro
- Redmi K20/Mi 9T
MIUI 12 second wave:
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi CC9
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Edition
- Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition
- Xiaomi Mi 8
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 7 Pro
- Redmi Note 7
MIUI 12 third wave:
- Xiaomi Mi CC9e
- Xiaomi Mi Note 3
- Xiaomi Mi Max 3
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition
- Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
- Xiaomi Mi 6X
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi 8
- Redmi 8A
- Redmi 7
- Redmi 7A
- Redmi 6 Pro
- Redmi 6
- Redmi 6A
- Redmi Note 5
- Redmi S2
There are quite a few devices missing from this list — notably the POCO F1 and X2 — but there's no need to fret. This is just a preliminary list intended for MIUI users in China, and we will have more information on MIUI 12's global rollout shortly. We'll update this list once we have more details on the same.
Xiaomi has done a decent job rolling out recent versions of MIUI to older devices in its portfolio, and we should see a similar trend this year. The global list should include a broader set of devices going back several years, so stay tuned to know more about the MIUI 12 rollout.
