OnePlus's upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 9 Pro, has just leaked courtesy of OnLeaks. The leaker warns that this render shows a phone that's very nearly set in stone as far as designs, but small changes may still be made to minor features such as the camera layout.

With that being said, the render shows off a very modern phone that builds off past design decisions by the company. The launch of the 9 Pro will see the return of elements that appeared on the 8T and Nord -— including its squared-off camera bump. You'll also find a 6.7-inch curved display, a single speaker, and it'll keep the metal and glass construction that's popular with modern high-end smartphones.

As mentioned above, OnePlus is currently planning a quad-camera set-up like with previous flagships. The exact configuration is unknown, but it'll likely ship with a wide lens, an ultrawide, and a pair of combinations that could include either a telephoto, a macro lens, a monochrome lens, a depth sensor, and so on.

OnePlus's phones remain some of the most interesting phones in the Android market. They're well built, powerful, and ship with inoffensive software. The company has begun to expand away from its core audience with newer, inexpensive, and somewhat cheap smartphones, but it's worth noting that this came after years of following a strategy that saw its line outsold by Google's Pixels.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will carry on the spirit that took the company to fame, while the cheaper lines will attempt to attract buyers on a budget with their brand name and low prices. OnePlus is expected to launch the 9 and 9 Pro in March 2021.