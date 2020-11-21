What you need to know
- A render of the OnePlus 9 Pro has just leaked online.
- This leak comes courtesy of veteran leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as OnLeaks.
- The phone keeps many design stylings from older OnePlus models, including a curved screen, a pinhole selfie camera, and a squared-off camera bump.
OnePlus's upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 9 Pro, has just leaked courtesy of OnLeaks. The leaker warns that this render shows a phone that's very nearly set in stone as far as designs, but small changes may still be made to minor features such as the camera layout.
With that being said, the render shows off a very modern phone that builds off past design decisions by the company. The launch of the 9 Pro will see the return of elements that appeared on the 8T and Nord -— including its squared-off camera bump. You'll also find a 6.7-inch curved display, a single speaker, and it'll keep the metal and glass construction that's popular with modern high-end smartphones.
As mentioned above, OnePlus is currently planning a quad-camera set-up like with previous flagships. The exact configuration is unknown, but it'll likely ship with a wide lens, an ultrawide, and a pair of combinations that could include either a telephoto, a macro lens, a monochrome lens, a depth sensor, and so on.
OnePlus's phones remain some of the most interesting phones in the Android market. They're well built, powerful, and ship with inoffensive software. The company has begun to expand away from its core audience with newer, inexpensive, and somewhat cheap smartphones, but it's worth noting that this came after years of following a strategy that saw its line outsold by Google's Pixels.
The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will carry on the spirit that took the company to fame, while the cheaper lines will attempt to attract buyers on a budget with their brand name and low prices. OnePlus is expected to launch the 9 and 9 Pro in March 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google finally took RCS messaging worldwide but it's too little, too late
Hey there, Google, I'd like you to meet my friend WhatsApp so you guys can chat about how to make a messaging client that a gazillion people will use. Text me when you're done if you need a ride back.
Oculus is giving away free copies of Asgard's Wrath to new Quest 2 owners
To celebrate Oculus Link's 1-year anniversary, Oculus is giving away a free copy of Asgard's Wrath to new Quest 2 owners from now until the end of the year.
Which Oculus Quest 2 storage size should you get?
The Oculus Quest 2 has options for 64GB or 256GB of storage, but is it worth paying more to get four times the storage? We're here to help you decide.
The best Honor phones available right now
Huawei's ongoing trade ban has affected its Honor sub-brand as well, with the manufacturer launching fewer devices than usual last year. That said, we got to see a few standout phones in the likes of the Honor 9X and 20 series.