Well, it happened. Amazon finally got tired of all the other tech giants buying up movie studios and decided to get one itself, buying MGM Studios for $8.5 billion. MGM had been trying to find a buyer for years amid a rapidly shifting market, and Amazon is trying to get taken more seriously in Hollywood, so the deal almost seems like a good idea from a bystander's view. Then again, $8.5 billion is a lot of money that could be spent on a lot of different things, even when it comes to studio shopping.

Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central MGM is worth two Marvels? Really??

After all, Disney bought Marvel for $4 billion in 2009 and Lucasfilm for $4.05 billion in 2012, then spun them together with Pixar, Disney, and National Geographic for Disney+ in 2019. That seems like a bargain next to the $71.3 billion Disney paid for 20th Century Fox's movie studios and non-news television networks — and it also underscores how MGM, one of the oldest movie studios in America, has squandered the lead it once had in the industry to be sold for less than ten billion. WarnerMedia is being sold off and merged with Discovery for $43 billion to better compete with Disney+, Netflix, and Universal's Peacock, after AT&T bought the brands in the $108 billion Time Warner acquisition back in 2018. All these numbers are pretty abstract, though, so let's take a look at what $8.5 billion can get you in more meaningful terms! Buy like Bond, James Bond