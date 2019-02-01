For the past couple of weeks, I've been sharing with you my plan to lose as much weight as I can. I first shared what I'd be doing physically, and then I discussed my diet plans. The cool thing about my plan is that it focuses on using tech to enrich my experience. Until now, that enrichment largely came in the form of making my life easier by way of affordable equipment to support my workouts, apps to keep me informed and keep track of everything, and weird food that I don't have to actually cook (or eat, for that matter). We'll call this phase one of two.

So what's phase two, you ask? Phase two is all about taking the momentum from my early weight loss efforts into things I'm passionate about. The idea here is to add things to my daily routine that promote even more activity. It'd be hard not to do this stuff, because it's mostly stuff I already love or have a keen interest in. For instance, did you know I used to be big into photography? When I first started learning, I had dreams of starting my own event photography business (here's the first event I ever shot), as well as a general passion for composing beautiful images. (I love still life and spontaneity!) I don't know where I lost my passion, but I want nothing more than to dust my camera off and start snapping shots again.

"Leave it behind" by Quentyn Kennemer

Once I'm physically able, I want to take my camera with me everywhere I go and walk to beautiful places where I can practice the craft. The weight loss will also help me with tricky shots where I need to get low or fit into an awkward space. As it stands today, my options for composition are limited, and that crushes me. Once I get to that point, I'll look to upgrade my aging Canon Rebel T3i for something of more substance, and maybe one day I can afford that 24-70 2.8L lens I've had a decade-long crush on. VR is another one of those things where weight can limit your enjoyment. I've had flings with Daydream, Cardboard, and Samsung's Gear VR, but I've been reluctant to buy more capable systems because I knew I couldn't use them to their full potential. The great thing about this is that I don't have to wait on this particular goal. I'm planning on upgrading my VR stock very soon. Before you know it, I'll be dropping even more weight by playing great games like Beat Saber, just like our buddy James Bricknell here.