Google announced a bunch of new election features for Search, Maps, and Assistant earlier this month. YouTube has now shared updates on how it plans to make its platform a more reliable source for election-related news and fight misinformation in a blog post.

On Election Day, a new election results information panel will be displayed above search results for queries related to the election or videos that discuss the election. The new information panel will remind users that election results may not be final and encourage them to head to Google's election results feature to track the results in real time.

Earlier this year, YouTube had used a similar information panel to prevent the spread of misinformation related to COVID-19. Google is once again partnering with The Associated Press to provide authoritative election results to users. YouTube says its recommendations systems will keep limiting the spread of harmful misinformation and borderline content on Election Day.

YouTube will also continue to provide relevant information towards the top of the homepage. On Election Day, you will find a link to Google's where to vote feature, which helps you find your nearest voting location. As polls close, YouTube will offer live streams of election night coverage from authoritative news partners like CNN and Fox News.