What you need to know
- YouTube will be adding a new election results information panel at the top of search results on Election Day.
- The information panel will warn users that the election results may not be final and link to Google's election results feature.
- Similar to previous elections, YouTube will also show live streams of election night coverage from news partners as polls close.
Google announced a bunch of new election features for Search, Maps, and Assistant earlier this month. YouTube has now shared updates on how it plans to make its platform a more reliable source for election-related news and fight misinformation in a blog post.
On Election Day, a new election results information panel will be displayed above search results for queries related to the election or videos that discuss the election. The new information panel will remind users that election results may not be final and encourage them to head to Google's election results feature to track the results in real time.
Earlier this year, YouTube had used a similar information panel to prevent the spread of misinformation related to COVID-19. Google is once again partnering with The Associated Press to provide authoritative election results to users. YouTube says its recommendations systems will keep limiting the spread of harmful misinformation and borderline content on Election Day.
YouTube will also continue to provide relevant information towards the top of the homepage. On Election Day, you will find a link to Google's where to vote feature, which helps you find your nearest voting location. As polls close, YouTube will offer live streams of election night coverage from authoritative news partners like CNN and Fox News.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
We have to get used to a future without free accessories
If not this year, then next year, And if not Samsung, then insert another brand because it's going to happen thanks to Apple's "innovation" of making less seem like more.
These small Android phones fit your hand and pocket perfectly
Not everyone wants to wield a giant smartphone. Here are our top picks for the best small phone you can buy.
T-Mobile's TVision streaming service offers live TV for just $10/month
It's a new day, which means it's time for another streaming service. T-Mobile is launching TVision, which includes multiple plans (starting at just $10/month) for live TV streaming.
Spice up your smartphone or tablet with the best icon packs for Android
Being able to customize your device is fantastic as it helps to make your device even more of "your own". With the power of Android, you can use third-party launchers to add custom icon themes and these are just some of our favorites.