Here's our first look at photos from the Pixel 2 camera.
Everyone knows the Pixel camera is something special, and if Google made anything clear from the Pixel 2 announcement event it was how much better this new camera actually is. So we wandered into the demo area with an iPhone 8 to see for ourselves how these cameras stack up.
It's worth pointing out the Pixel 2 is running pre-production software and we're using an unreleased demo phone, and because of time and venue this photo compare is hardly comprehensive. Each photo was taken with a single hand and no mechanical stabilization. Each phone was set to full auto with no tap-to-focus or expose, and HDR Auto was on with both phones.
This shot is in a relatively low-light area of the event, clearly showing off the Stranger Things partnership between Netflix and Google. In these two shots, you can see the iPhone 8 (on the left) has much warmer colors. It makes the Pixel 2 version of the shot (on the right) look almost washed out by comparison. Zooming in on these photos reveals how much more detail the Pixel 2 camera was able to catch, which makes a huge difference in those low-light shots.
These shots were taken with much more ambient light, and again the iPhone captured more vibrant colors. In fact, the iPhone shot almost looks overly saturated. The Pixel 2 again captured more detail, but the colors are consistent and sharp everywhere in the image.
Ohai there, Andrew! This photo was intentionally taken with more background light than foreground light, and it quickly demonstrated how Apple and Google see the world a little differently. Apple focused on warmth and detail in the foreground, but the background is now blown out and doesn't look great. Google properly exposed the entire image, leaving the foreground a little less lively.
Last but not least, we have direct downward light on a subject. You can see the iPhone 8 photo is clearly the brighter and more vibrant of the two shots, and there's really not much else to say here. Both phones captured a respectable amount of detail, but one is very clearly better than the other.
So there you have it. At first glance, there are some clear strengths and weaknesses to this Pixel camera when compared directly to its biggest competitor. There will obviously need to be a lot more testing done with this camera, but it's safe to say the race for "best" camera on a phone this year is going to be closer and even more interesting.
Reader comments
Well, I ordered mine... I think I'm going to be happy with it.
Oh dear, hopefully they can improve the camera software because the iPhone owned that comparison
Eat some carrots
Eyes are perfectly fine my friend
Depends, if you like over saturated photos then yeah, the iPhone produced, If you like true to life colors with more detail then the Pixel came out ahead.
It's funny, back in the day with Windows Phone a lot of people would comment about how photos didn't look good but really the better camera will produce the more realistic looking photo vs something that appears to look better.
I would think it would be easy to do software-wise. However, I find the Apple implementation a little over-saturated while lacking in detail. In the one picture, the reds on the wall are different shades....?
If I ever need a little more color, I can easily enhance a pic in Google Photos. With my Pixel, I rarely do that though....
Can Apple fix their camera to produce more detail in their pics???
Both phones have superb cameras with their own strengths and weaknesses. For me personally, Pixel's colors and detail is more important than instagram style oversaturated/overexposed pictures. I am sure whichever phone one buys, they'll be happy with the camera performance.
Yeah I don't like the oversaturated look at all.
I disagree. In every photo except for the first one, the iPhone 8 seems to consistently overexpose white surfaces to a point that all details and nuances are crushed. This, and the overly saturated reds, makes it look more like an Instagram filter than a depiction of reality:
Photo 2: On the iPhone photo, the whites of the wall above the phones are blown out as if it were a picture of the sun, while at the same time the black phones on the wall are almost invisible on the black background because of bad dynamic range. On the other hand, the Pixel get the details of both the wall and the black phone on black background.
Photo 3: The structure behind Andy is a white mess on the iPhone, and you can't even see the border between the lower and upper part of the structure to his right side. I agree that the Pixel is too dark here, but it has loads more detail.
Photo 4: The table and end wall is again completely washed out and overexposed on the iPhone. The border between the white parts of the model cable car and the table are not captured at all, with details completely crushed. On the Pixel, all detail and every shadow on the table is visible, and the difference between the whites on the car and the white of the table are evident.
Look closer and you'll see the iPhone blows out the highlights.
Then again, some people just don't know what to look for when comparing photos.
The iPhone pics all seem to have oversaturated reds. Nah, not my cup of tea. The Pixel 2 pics look excellent though.
Since I'm using the mobile Android Central APP, I'm going to assume that left means top and right means bottom. That is correct right?
Lets just say BOTH the iPhone 8 AND the Google Pixel 2 have excellent cameras.
to pick on both: the iPhone has too much red, pixel not enough red. (or one is too warm, other too cool)
I liked the iPhone pics better. PIxels were awfully bland ..
I wish the Pixel was a little more vibrant but that is easily corrected. Getting extra detail is not so easy to correct. I wish there was an auto setting to have normal or vibrant photos...sort of like they give you with adaptive display settings.
Kind of funny to see a comparison where the iPhone camera is the one oversaturated.
If you believe the DXO reviews the Pixel 2 is definitely better, and if you dig into the details of that "standard" the Pixel's score is even more impressive.
The photography score of the Pixel is 99, to a score of 96 for the iPhone e 8+. But what is amazing is that the new Dxo standard it built to favour phones with a second zoom lens.
DXO added zoom and bokeh ratings which both significantly favour a two camera setup where the second camera is a zoom lens. For still photos the Pixel is significantly better that the iPhone if you take away this standards bias towards a two camera zoom setup.
I suspect in real wood use the Pixel2 will best the iPhone 8, and most other phones, for one reason. It has amazing autofocus performance, which is what is really going to impact daily use.
That said the camera's on phones are so good now that it's really hard to not be happy no matter what you buy.