In an upcoming update to the phone app on Android devices, Google is expected to add a call recording feature, potentially with a link to the Recorder app that does such a remarkable job transcribing conversations. Call recording has been available on Android in one app form or another for quite some time. In fact, Google's own Google Voice service will record a call with a touch of a button, and Voice seems to be the model for the Phone app update.

With Google Voice, you press a button to start recording the call and then a voice comes on and announces that the call is being recorded. Everybody can hear the voice, so everyone knows that the call is being recorded. This is effectively the same as when a customer service line informs you that the call "may be recorded for training purposes." That service call is always being recorded, and you can consider yourself informed.

Federal and State law

But there is an issue of legality with recording phone calls. As far as the federal government is concerned, anybody can record their own phone call. As long as you are one of the people on the call, you are allowed to record it. If you hear a call but you are not an intended party, that is legally defined as eavesdropping. If you have to perform any technical interruption to gain access to the call, you have now committed wiretapping. Eavesdropping and wiretapping are never legal ways to record a phone call; you must be involved in the call to record it.

Things get more complicated at the state level. All states allow call recording of some type, but a few states require every party on the call be made aware of the recording before it begins. This can be a simple automatic message or a preamble to a customer service call. No state forbids recording — so long as every party knows they are being recorded, you can record any call.

Interstate laws

What happens when you call a state that has a different law? That depends on a number of conditions — the state where the call originated, the state where it was received, the state where it was recorded, and the state where the law was actually violated.