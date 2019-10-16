At the Made by Google event on October 15, Google showed off some of its latest hardware, including the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. One of the most intriguing new features on the Pixel 4 is the Soli chip which allows you to control the phone with Motion Sense gestures.

For example, Motion Sense will allow you to do many common tasks such as silencing alarms, dismissing calls, and skipping tracks when listening to music. Beyond these normal day to day tasks, the Soli radar technology will also be used for more fun endeavors, such as gaming.

The first true Motion Sense game comes to us from the acclaimed developers at ustwo Studios, most known for their stunning puzzle game Monument Valley.