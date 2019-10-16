What you need to know
At the Made by Google event on October 15, Google showed off some of its latest hardware, including the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. One of the most intriguing new features on the Pixel 4 is the Soli chip which allows you to control the phone with Motion Sense gestures.
For example, Motion Sense will allow you to do many common tasks such as silencing alarms, dismissing calls, and skipping tracks when listening to music. Beyond these normal day to day tasks, the Soli radar technology will also be used for more fun endeavors, such as gaming.
The first true Motion Sense game comes to us from the acclaimed developers at ustwo Studios, most known for their stunning puzzle game Monument Valley.
The game is called Headed South, and according to the description, you play as a bird named Soli on a mission to rescue wild birds from a storm. In order to help rescue the birds, you'll have to catch up to them using unique gestures for each one.
A collaboration between Google and ustwo Studios, Headed South is an experience that introduces Google's new Quick Gestures to users in a playful and engaging way.
Driven by Motion Sense, Quick Gestures introduce a new paradigm of interaction that changes the way users interact with their devices.
Headed South takes you on a journey from the forest-covered scenery of the North to the warm, secluded shores of the South in a fantasy landscape. You play as Soli, a unique bird on a mission to rescue unsuspecting wild birds from a dark, approaching storm.
Each bird is unique and requires special gestures to catch up to them in flight. Through Soli's journey, players will learn, practice, and master the use of Quick Gestures on the Pixel 4.
Master the gestures and flight controls in order to save the birds and escape the storm!
As you play, you'll unlock new levels and challenge boss birds. Plus, knowing ustwo Studio's reputation, you can expect the world to be stunning with a beautiful soundtrack. It's nice to see that Google's Motion Sense technology will be used for more than rejecting calls and skipping music tracks. Hopefully, we see more games in the future, but launching with a game from ustwo is a wonderful start.
