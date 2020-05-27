The SiliconDust HDHomeRun Scribe Duo 1TB DVR is down to $149.99 at Best Buy. This sale is part of Best Buy's deals of the day, which makes it very temporary. The Scribe Duo normally goes for $200, so you're saving $50 on it today.

You can also get the HDHomeRun Servio 2TB DVR on sale for $129.99 today. That's also a $50 discount off the regular price. The Servio does not have a tuner, so it is mostly used for storage. It's perfect if you already have an HDHomeRun device like the Scribe Duo and just need more space for recording and storing your favorite shows.

So the Scribe Quatro is the top of the HDHomeRun lineup these days, and CordCutters considers it the best of the boxes available. However, it also usually costs around $230 or more. The Scribe Duo is very much the same except that it only has two tuners instead of four, and it costs significantly less. You can do plenty with two tuners, and it's still loaded with all the same features. CordCutters also gave HDHomeRun's lineup 4 out of 5 stars and a Recommended badge.

HDHomeRun boxes are really simple and designed for people who have given up on paying crazy prices for a cable TV subscription. Chances are if that's you, then you've also looked at getting an HDTV antenna (if not, you can get one like the Mohu Arc at a relatively low price). The HDHomeRun pairs with that antenna to record the TV you're picking up, and the built-in tuners make those shows available to you on your smartphone and other devices.

The Scribe Duo can stream and record any video signal, including standard definition all the way up to 8K. It's compatible with a ton of devices, too, including everything from your iPhone to your Xbox to Windows 10. You can get up to 14 days of upcoming programming, closed captioning, and more.