One of AT&T's biggest successes in its Analyst & Investor Day 2021 is HBO Max. AT&T is seeing great growth in the HBO Max streaming video service and now expects between 120 million and 150 million HBO and HBO Max customers worldwide by the end of 2025. AT&T also expects its Home Box Office business to double its revenue in the next five years.

HBO Max is a movie and TV streaming service owned by AT&T. The Max version of HBO service specifically targets streaming and is sold separately from TV service. HBO Max is available on most streaming platforms including the best Android TVs.

This growth will be driven by 21 new markets in Latin America and the Caribbean in late June. HBO Max will also bring HBO Max to 39 new markets around the world in later 2021. HBO Max ended 2020 with 61 million subscribers and expects to have between 67 million and 70 million by the end of 2021.

Finally, HBO Max will be getting a cheaper ad-supported subscription tier. This is in addition to its full $14.99 subscription level as well as to those that already have access to the service through other services such as customers of AT&T's Unlimited Elite wireless plan. Ad-supported HBO Max is expected to launch in June and does not have an official price yet.