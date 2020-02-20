WarnerMedia and YouTube TV Announce Comprehensive Distribution Agreement

New Deal Expands Relationship to Include HBO and Cinemax for the First Time and HBO Max at Launch

February 20, 2020 – WarnerMedia, a division of AT&T Inc., and YouTube TV announced today a comprehensive distribution relationship that will deliver the media company's entertainment, sports and news network portfolio to YouTube TV members. The pact expands upon the existing carriage agreement between the two companies for WarnerMedia networks TBS, TNT, truTV, CNN, HLN, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim and Cartoon Network to add access to the HBO and Cinemax services to the YouTube TV for the first time. As part of a new deal, YouTube TV has also committed to distributing WarnerMedia's upcoming HBO Max streaming platform when it launches this spring.

"As consumers' media consumption habits continually evolve and the landscape becomes more and more dynamic, our goal remains constant, and that is to make the portfolio of WarnerMedia networks available as widely as possible," said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution. "YouTube has been a valued partner for a number of years, and we're pleased to not only extend our existing agreement, but also make HBO and Cinemax - and soon HBO Max - available to YouTube TV customers for the first time."

"Our commitment at YouTube TV is to deliver TV to our members how and when they want it," said Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube TV. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with WarnerMedia to deliver their family of networks that are popular among our members, as well as introduce HBO, Cinemax and HBO Max to our growing line-up of premium content."

Both linear and on-demand HBO and Cinemax content will debut on YouTube TV this spring, providing instant access to the service's customers for the first time. Included will be HBO's extensive array of programming, which features iconic and award-winning titles such as Watchmen, Big Little Lies and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, current and returning hit dramas Succession, Westworld and The Outsider, comedy series Barry, Insecure and Curb Your Enthusiasm, and classic favorites like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Wire and Sex and the City. Upcoming HBO releases this spring include returning favorites High Maintenance and My Brilliant Friend and upcoming limited series The Plot Against America, The Undoing and I Know This Much Is True. Cinemax will offer its slate of original series including Strike Back, which recently began its seventh season, along with Trackers and Gangs of London. Theatrical hits debuting on the network this spring include Boy Erased, First Man and Bad Times at the El Royale.

WarnerMedia's TBS, TNT, truTV, CNN, HLN, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim and Cartoon Network have been available to YouTube TV customers since 2018 and will continue to be available on the service.

HBO Max, the company's upcoming direct-to-consumer offering debuting in May 2020 with 10,000 hours of curated content, will also be available to YouTube TV customers at launch. HBO Max will offer programming for everyone in the home, bundling the entire HBO service, a robust slate of new original series, key third-party licensed programs and movies, and fan favorites from across WarnerMedia's rich library.

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets you watch live and on-demand TV from 70+ top networks through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live & local sports, news, shows, movies, and more, and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favorites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan with 6 accounts per household so the whole family can enjoy.