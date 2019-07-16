When Google launched the Pixel 3a back in May, it quickly established itself as the mid-range Android phone to beat. It has a gorgeous camera, good performance, a legit OLED display, and a refreshing polycarbonate design.
Taking a look at the AC forums, a few of our members have already jumped aboard the 3a bandwagon.
What about you? Have you made the Pixel 3a your daily driver?
If you aren't rocking a Pixel 3a yet, now's the time to buy. As part of Prime Day, you can pick up the larger Pixel 3a XL for its usual price of $479 and get a free $100 Amazon gift card — effectively making it $379!
Prime Day special
Google Pixel 3a XL
Google's big mid-range phone is now an even better deal.
The Pixel 3a XL is an incredible mid-range phone — especially for folks that like bigger handsets. Not only does it have a great camera, display, and battery life, but it also comes with a free $100 Amazon gift card during this year's Prime Day mega-sale.
