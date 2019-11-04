Buying a smartphone in 2019 is a big deal. There are endless options to choose from at various price ranges, a laundry list of features to consider, and with things like size/feel-in-hand, you sometimes need to get your hands on a phone to get a feel for whether or not it's a good fit.
With all of that being the case, some people go the route of buying a phone with the sole intent of not keeping it. That way, if you're uncertain about a particular handset, you can try it for a few days, test it out, and then send it back during the return window.
Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say about this practice.
What about you? Have you ever bought a phone knowing you weren't going to keep it?
Join the conversation in the forums!
