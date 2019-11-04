Pile of Android smartphonesSource: Android Central

Buying a smartphone in 2019 is a big deal. There are endless options to choose from at various price ranges, a laundry list of features to consider, and with things like size/feel-in-hand, you sometimes need to get your hands on a phone to get a feel for whether or not it's a good fit.

With all of that being the case, some people go the route of buying a phone with the sole intent of not keeping it. That way, if you're uncertain about a particular handset, you can try it for a few days, test it out, and then send it back during the return window.

Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say about this practice.

Not me. I'll only return something if it's faulty or significantly unsatisfying in some way.

Nope, can&rsquo;t say that I have. I do a lot of research &amp; watch reviews etc. maybe go to a carrier or Best Buy store &amp; play around w it before making a final decision.

I'm mixed on this , I mean they give you 14 days most to return it maybe you didn't like the size and wanted the bigger one or smaller version.

You do have a point. That's one reason why I upgraded through my carrier this time. I was going to try out the S10e to see how I liked the camera and if I didn't enjoy it I would've returned it for the S10. But after weeks of deliberation I decided on the S10 and got that instead - knowing I could trade down in size if the 6.1-inch display was too big for me. It's nice to know that there is a...

What about you? Have you ever bought a phone knowing you weren't going to keep it?

