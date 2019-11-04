Buying a smartphone in 2019 is a big deal. There are endless options to choose from at various price ranges, a laundry list of features to consider, and with things like size/feel-in-hand, you sometimes need to get your hands on a phone to get a feel for whether or not it's a good fit.

With all of that being the case, some people go the route of buying a phone with the sole intent of not keeping it. That way, if you're uncertain about a particular handset, you can try it for a few days, test it out, and then send it back during the return window.

Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say about this practice.