The state of RCS messaging is, to put things nicely, a bit of a mess right now.

Google's still working on expanding its global RCS platform, and while that's going on, all four major U.S. carriers recently announced that they're partnering to create their own form of RCS messaging that's handled through a new app.

Over the weekend, it was discovered that there's a way to enable RCS in the Google Messages app on any Android phone right now — regardless of what phone you have or what carrier it's being used on. It requires a bit of work, but the whole process is relatively easy.

Taking a look through our AC forums, a lot of our members have already flipped the switch.