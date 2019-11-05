Holding the Google Pixel 4Source: Daniel Bader / Android Central

Yesterday, November 4, Google began rolling out its November 2019 security patch to Pixel devices. As usual, the security patch comes with a host of fixes for various bugs and vulnerabilities.

For Pixel 4 handsets, specifically, this month's patch also brings improvements to the camera and the 90Hz Smooth Display.

Taking a look through the AC forums, the update is gradually starting to make its way to folks.

davidnc

Google Store Unlocked 4 XL nothing yet. Pixel 2 XL updated gets the win this time :)

almath

Just got it.. Sprint

Mathrania

Pixel 4 XL Unlocked Google store Canada... downloading this huge 21 MB update

idiotekniques

128GB AT&amp;T locked pixel 4XL getting update right now. Also this update does include the 90hz display being utilized more often, plus some minor camera improvements, as per an article on Google News, I forget the source.

What about you? Have you downloaded the November 2019 security patch?

Join the conversation in the forums!