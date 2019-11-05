Yesterday, November 4, Google began rolling out its November 2019 security patch to Pixel devices. As usual, the security patch comes with a host of fixes for various bugs and vulnerabilities.
For Pixel 4 handsets, specifically, this month's patch also brings improvements to the camera and the 90Hz Smooth Display.
Taking a look through the AC forums, the update is gradually starting to make its way to folks.
What about you? Have you downloaded the November 2019 security patch?
Join the conversation in the forums!
