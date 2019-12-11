Since Valve officially revealed Half-Life: Alyx, many PlayStation VR owners have been wondering if a port of the game for Sony's VR headset was in the works. As it turns out, Push Square received an answer from designer Greg Coomer, who stated that "We believe Sony's VR platform has been a huge success for the medium, and we assume that lots of Sony customers would love to experience this new chapter of Half-Life." Still, a port of the game for PlayStation VR is not in development.

Coomer went on to explain that the reason it isn't being developed is so that Valve can focus on the initial launch of the game. Still, despite not working on it at the moment, Valve has "not ruled anything out." In the meanwhile however, if you are interested in playing Half-Life: Alyx, you'll need a PC VR headset, such as the Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift or Windows Mixed Reality headsets. You'll also need a substantially beefy computer to go along with the headset.

Valve describes Half-Life: Alyx as being roughly as long as Half-Life 2, a "full scale campaign." It's designed specifically to provide a game not possible outside of VR, with the Steam page stating "Immerse yourself in deep environmental interactions, puzzle solving, world exploration, and visceral combat."