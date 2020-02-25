Steamworld DigSource: Image & Form

What you need to know

  • Google Stadia is getting a number of new games soon.
  • Stadia Pro subscribers can access titles like SteamWorld Dig 2 and more.
  • Grid is probably the biggest free game coming in March.
  • You can purchase a Premiere Edition for $130 on the Google Store.

We all know that Doom Eternal, Orcs Must Die 3, Baldur's Gate 3, and more titles are coming to Google Stadia this year. However, there are a few other titles that were just announced that look incredible. Today, Splitlings launched on the service, but the bigger news is that Grid, SteamWorld Dig 2, and SteamWorld Quest are headed to Stadia Pro on March 1.

Grid

Grid is a racing experience like no other. Offering unrivaled wheel-to-wheel racing for everyone, where every race is unpredictable as you create rivals and nemeses on your road to conquering the world of motorsport.

SteamWorld Dig 2

Dig deep, gain riches and unearth the terrors of the underworld in this platform mining adventure influenced by classic Metroidvania style games.

SteamWorld Quest

Lead a party of aspiring heroes through a beautifully hand-drawn world and intense battles using only your wits and a handful of cards. Take on whatever threat comes your way by crafting your own deck choosing from over 100 unique punch-cards!

Are you excited for any of these games? Which ones stand out in your opinion? Let us know.

