What you need to know
- Google Stadia is getting a number of new games soon.
- Stadia Pro subscribers can access titles like SteamWorld Dig 2 and more.
- Grid is probably the biggest free game coming in March.
- You can purchase a Premiere Edition for $130 on the Google Store.
We all know that Doom Eternal, Orcs Must Die 3, Baldur's Gate 3, and more titles are coming to Google Stadia this year. However, there are a few other titles that were just announced that look incredible. Today, Splitlings launched on the service, but the bigger news is that Grid, SteamWorld Dig 2, and SteamWorld Quest are headed to Stadia Pro on March 1.
Grid
Grid is a racing experience like no other. Offering unrivaled wheel-to-wheel racing for everyone, where every race is unpredictable as you create rivals and nemeses on your road to conquering the world of motorsport.
SteamWorld Dig 2
Dig deep, gain riches and unearth the terrors of the underworld in this platform mining adventure influenced by classic Metroidvania style games.
SteamWorld Quest
Lead a party of aspiring heroes through a beautifully hand-drawn world and intense battles using only your wits and a handful of cards. Take on whatever threat comes your way by crafting your own deck choosing from over 100 unique punch-cards!
Are you excited for any of these games? Which ones stand out in your opinion? Let us know.
Everything you need
Stadia Premiere Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, Samurai Shodown, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey.
Pick up the parts
Chromecast Ultra
UHD streaming
You can buy everything together or you can get just the basics for Stadia. The Chromecast Ultra is available to purchase now and lets you stream 4K TV as well as play games.
All you need
Stadia Controller
A firm grip on what's needed
The Stadia Controller is all you need to use Stadia if you already have the Chromecast Ultra. You can also use it on your other devices. Get the Wasabi colored one, it's gorgeous.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
