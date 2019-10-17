In our hands-on with the Stadia Controller at Google I/O, we noticed that the controller was connected to the demo laptop via a cable. Turns out, that wasn't just a precaution to ensure the demo ran as smoothly as possible. At launch, the Stadia controller will not have wireless connectivity enabled for any devices except the Chromecast Ultra.

That's a significant departure from the seamless wireless vision Google made us buy into when it first introduced Stadia to the world. One of the controller's biggest draws was its ability, thanks to the in-built Wi-Fi, to connect directly to Google's servers. This meant that regardless of which devices you play on, you could simply switch between them without even having to worry about pairing the controller to the device.