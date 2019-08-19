What you need to know
- On August 19, the "Sign in with Google" service stopped working.
- Issues were experienced across Gmail, Drive, and even apps like Pokémon Go that use Google's sign-in feature.
- The bug has since been fixed, but the incident resulted in some pretty funny responses.
During the afternoon on August 19, you might have experienced some issues with your Google account. Specifically, a lot of folks were logged out of their accounts and ran into slow performance.
In addition to people's main Google accounts, issues were also found with apps and websites that used the "Sign in with Google" API — such as Pokémon Go.
The bug has since been resolved and everything is back to normal, but those couple of hours of panic resulted in some pretty funny reactions on Twitter. There are a few of our favorites.
Nice. Finally caught a Google login outage and 500 (Internal server error) thanks to @kolhar730— Gautam Padiyar (@padiyar_) August 19, 2019
Us mere mortal can sleep well knowing that even @Google makes bad server deployments
Ok, cool, I'll just connect with Google first to add additional login methods to my acc---— Pruncible Soon (@Pruncible) August 19, 2019
Google SSO down. 500 errors across the board. No worries, not like businesses and education use Gmail or chrome books! pic.twitter.com/17ffQfJ9ia— Garrett Frederking (@IT_guy8706) August 19, 2019
My tech lesson when Google has a server problem & students cannot log in to the Chromebook... pic.twitter.com/0DqGvVPr7H— Tonya Simmons (@MrsTonyaSimmons) August 19, 2019
Are you recovering alright from Google being down? Will you tell your kids about how you survived #GoogleDown2019?