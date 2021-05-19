Remote work has seen a massive surge in popularity over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While offices are slowly starting to open in some countries, a large number of people continue to work from home.

The shift to work from home has made remote calls an essential part of people's work lives. While existing communication tools are quite effective in helping people collaborate and connect, even the best teleconferencing apps do not offer the experience of "being together." To solve this problem, Google is working on a new system called "Project Starline." In its current form, Project Starline is essentially a video chat booth with specialized hardware that lets two people see each other "life-size and in three dimensions."