The Google Phone app, which has so far been limited to the company's own Pixel and Android One smartphones, is finally compatible with quite a few non-Google smartphones. As spotted by the folks over at XDA Developers, it is now possible to install the app from the Play Store on Android phones from several popular OEMs.

As per the report, the latest beta version 4.7.0.305350684 of the Google Phone app is now compatible with phones like the ASUS ZenFone 6, OPPO Find X2 Pro, and LG V60 ThinQ. Samsung and OnePlus phones, however, appear to be incompatible with Google's dialer app currently. According to XDA Developers, the Google phone app requires the com.google.android.dialer.support shared library, which is not present on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the OnePlus 7 Pro.