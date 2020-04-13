Google Pixel 4 XLSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

  • The Google Phone app is now available to download for select non-Pixel smartphones.
  • While the Call Screen feature doesn't work on non-Pixel phones, other features such as Assisted dialing, Caller ID & Spam, and Nearby places do.
  • Currently, however, the app isn't compatible with Samsung and OnePlus phones.

The Google Phone app, which has so far been limited to the company's own Pixel and Android One smartphones, is finally compatible with quite a few non-Google smartphones. As spotted by the folks over at XDA Developers, it is now possible to install the app from the Play Store on Android phones from several popular OEMs.

As per the report, the latest beta version 4.7.0.305350684 of the Google Phone app is now compatible with phones like the ASUS ZenFone 6, OPPO Find X2 Pro, and LG V60 ThinQ. Samsung and OnePlus phones, however, appear to be incompatible with Google's dialer app currently. According to XDA Developers, the Google phone app requires the com.google.android.dialer.support shared library, which is not present on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Google Phone Beta Google Phone Beta

Source: XDA Developers

Even on phones compatible with the app, users may receive a warning stating their device is "incompatible" and that phone calls may not work. However, once you grant all the required permissions, you will not only be able to make and receive phone calls but also access most of the other features that the app offers. These include Assisted dialing, Caller ID & Spam, as well as Nearbly Places.

You can download the latest version of the Google Phone app from the Google Play Store after registering for the app's beta testing program.

