What you need to know
- Google introduced persistent Cloud Anchors in preview last year.
- It's rolling out now with ARCore 1.20 for developers.
- Now, developers can build apps that leave 'persistent' augmented reality creations linked to geographical 'real world' locations.
Google will now let ARCore creations stick around longer, the company announced today. It's doing this with a new feature known as persistent Cloud Anchors, a feature it had in preview over the past year. This is now widely available in ARCore 1.20 to developers who build Android, ISO, and Unity mobile experiences.
So what are persistent Cloud Anchors? Simply put, it's a tool that lets developers create augmented reality creations and have them exist while being tagged to a "real world" location for a substantial amount of time. In other words, say Mary writes an AR app that displays giant eggs using persistent Cloud Anchors for egg enthusaists, Bob can now drop an egg on his desk and return anything to "see" the egg still there via the companion app. It'll "persist" there through the power of Cloud Anchors.
Now, Google highlights more practical options of course. Eric Lai, Product Manager, Augmented Reality, gives the example of a tv show:
REWILD Our Planet is an AR nature series produced by Melbourne based studio PHORIA. The experience is based on the Netflix original documentary series Our Planet. REWILD uses Ultra High Definition Video alongside AR content to let you venture into earth's unique habitats and interact with endangered wildlife. It originally launched in museums, but can now be enjoyed on your smartphone in your living room. As episodes of the show are released, persistent Cloud Anchors allow you to return to the same spot in your own home to see how nature is changing.
There are other ARCore experiences being built with persistent Cloud Anchors like MARK, a social network for leaving digital messages in the real world, or Lowe's Persistent View, an app for designing your home with AR.
More of these experiences should come to smartphones over the next year. If your phone supports ARCore, you should be able to use them without a hitch. In the future, Google hopes to build out earth Cloud Anchors, a tool that developers can use to guide users towards AR content.
Save big on Sonos with these Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals
Sonos makes some of the best speakers on the market, but with high retail prices, they're usually quite expensive. With Amazon Prime Day, that changes. Here are the best Sonos deals you need to know!
Samsung opens One UI 3.0 (Android 11) beta program for the Galaxy S20
The public One UI 3.0 beta program is now live for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series in South Korea. It is expected to soon expand to the U.S. and a few other countries.
Did you get the October 2020 security patch?
The October 2020 monthly security patch is officially rolling out. Have you gotten it on your phone yet?
Spice up your smartphone or tablet with the best icon packs for Android
Being able to customize your device is fantastic as it helps to make your device even more of "your own". With the power of Android, you can use third-party launchers to add custom icon themes and these are just some of our favorites.