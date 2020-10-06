Google will now let ARCore creations stick around longer, the company announced today. It's doing this with a new feature known as persistent Cloud Anchors, a feature it had in preview over the past year. This is now widely available in ARCore 1.20 to developers who build Android, ISO, and Unity mobile experiences.

So what are persistent Cloud Anchors? Simply put, it's a tool that lets developers create augmented reality creations and have them exist while being tagged to a "real world" location for a substantial amount of time. In other words, say Mary writes an AR app that displays giant eggs using persistent Cloud Anchors for egg enthusaists, Bob can now drop an egg on his desk and return anything to "see" the egg still there via the companion app. It'll "persist" there through the power of Cloud Anchors.