Though Google Glass may have been a dud as a consumer product, the futuristic-looking wearable has found a second life in the company's Glass Enterprise Edition program for businesses. After collecting feedback from the likes of AGCO, Deutsche Post DHL Group, and Sutter Health employees who have implemented the improved device into their daily work, Google revealed the initiative's successor, Glass Enterprise Edition 2, on Monday.

"We're excited to see how our partners and customers will continue to use Glass to shape the future of work," the company stated in a blog post on Monday.

Google claims that hands-free access to valuable tools and information such as checklists and instructions using the wearable has improved employees' efficiency. Agricultural equipment manufacturer AGCO cited a 25 percent decrease in machinery production time with the original Glass Enterprise Edition. Another member of the program, DHL, similarly increased its supply chain efficiency by 15 percent according to Google.

The Glass Enterprise Edition 2 intends to push this even further, in part thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon XRI platform. As such, this version features a more powerful multicore CPU and a new artificial intelligence engine. "This enables significant power savings, enhanced performance and support for computer vision and advanced machine learning capabilities," according to Google.