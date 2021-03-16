In September 2017, Google launched Family Link for Android devices, allowing parents to keep their children safe on the internet by managing apps, settings screen time limits, and more. Family Link is now getting a major upgrade to help parents focus more on how their kids use devices.

You can now encourage your kids to spend more time with the best Android apps you approve of. When you designate an app as "always allowed," your children can keep using it even their screen time limit is up. Additionally, you will now be able to view added details to daily, weekly, and monthly activity reports in Family Link.

The Family Link Android app now offers a much wider catalog of teacher-approved apps for kids under 13 in the U.S., which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store directly to your child's device. Another useful addition to the Family Link Android app is the ability to see the battery life of your kids' device. Finally, Google has made it easier to manage parental controls by allowing you to set screen limits right from your child's phone or tablet.

Along with new Family Link updates, Google has introduced families.google, a new website that includes resources from organizations such as Common Sense Media, ConnectSafely, Family Online Safety Institute, Headspace, PBS KIDS, and Sesame Workshop on how you should approach your kids' technology use.

This last year, Google saw a significant increase in searches like "mindfulness for kids" and "fun at home activities for kids." To help families practice mindfulness together, it has joined hands with Headspace. An episode from the new Headspace Breathers series will debut weekly on YouTube and YouTube Kids over the next month.