What you need to know
- Google has updated the Contacts app with a nifty quality of life feature.
- You can now search the Contacts app for people you've interacted with but haven't saved as contacts.
- The new change was previously rolling out as a server-side feature but is now live for all.
The Contacts app isn't necessarily what you'll think of as a hero app. It's more of like a mug. Pretty boring and mundane, but good on a day to day basis. Google has added a new feature (as spotted by Android Police) to the app to make it even more helpful.
Now, you'll be able to search for contacts that are saved in your Contacts library. For instance, let's say you had an email exchange with a business prospect, you'd now be able to search their names up in the Contacts app and have their email and contacts card surfaced without having to add them to your address list.
It's a small but helpful feature that Google already had available on the web which is finally trickling down to mobile. If you already have it, its because Google was probably testing it a few weeks ago on a server-side basis. Now that test is over.
The update is live for all Google Contacts users now.
Google Contacts
Looking for contacts just got even better with Google's new Android app update. It's probably rolled out to your device, but checking just to be safe can't hurt.
World War Z developers Saber Interactive acquired by Embracer Group
Saber Interactive, the developers of World War Z and multiple Nintendo Switch ports, have been acquired by Embracer Group. Embracer Group was formerly known as THQ Nordic AB, the parent company of several publishers and studios, including THQ Nordic.
Huawei's lawsuit calling the U.S. ban 'unconstitutional' has been dismissed
In 2019 Huawei sued the U.S. over blocking it from selling telecom equipment to the government and its contractors. On Tuesday, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, citing that contracting with the government is a privilege, not a constitutionally protected right.
Why the new Office app for Android is perfect for me
Microsoft released a new Office app recently that brings Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into one convenient apps. It's not as powerful as the separate Office apps on Android, but it's perfect for me.
Expand your streaming abilities with the best Chromecast apps
Your Chromecast, small as it is, can do a lot. There are a ton of apps to use with Chromecast in the Play Store; here are the best for whatever you're looking to do regardless of if you're just streaming video or not.