Google Contacts app Hero ImageSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Google has updated the Contacts app with a nifty quality of life feature.
  • You can now search the Contacts app for people you've interacted with but haven't saved as contacts.
  • The new change was previously rolling out as a server-side feature but is now live for all.

The Contacts app isn't necessarily what you'll think of as a hero app. It's more of like a mug. Pretty boring and mundane, but good on a day to day basis. Google has added a new feature (as spotted by Android Police) to the app to make it even more helpful.

Now, you'll be able to search for contacts that are saved in your Contacts library. For instance, let's say you had an email exchange with a business prospect, you'd now be able to search their names up in the Contacts app and have their email and contacts card surfaced without having to add them to your address list.

Get protected with deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more

It's a small but helpful feature that Google already had available on the web which is finally trickling down to mobile. If you already have it, its because Google was probably testing it a few weeks ago on a server-side basis. Now that test is over.

The update is live for all Google Contacts users now.

Google Contacts

Looking for contacts just got even better with Google's new Android app update. It's probably rolled out to your device, but checking just to be safe can't hurt.