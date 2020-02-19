The Contacts app isn't necessarily what you'll think of as a hero app. It's more of like a mug. Pretty boring and mundane, but good on a day to day basis. Google has added a new feature (as spotted by Android Police) to the app to make it even more helpful.

Now, you'll be able to search for contacts that are saved in your Contacts library. For instance, let's say you had an email exchange with a business prospect, you'd now be able to search their names up in the Contacts app and have their email and contacts card surfaced without having to add them to your address list.

It's a small but helpful feature that Google already had available on the web which is finally trickling down to mobile. If you already have it, its because Google was probably testing it a few weeks ago on a server-side basis. Now that test is over.

The update is live for all Google Contacts users now.