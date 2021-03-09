What you need to know
- Google Voice will soon lose the ability to forward text messages.
- Google attributed the loss of this feature to carriers blocking messages from the service.
- No timeline has been given on when users will lose the feature.
Google Voice is a useful forwarding service for those who prefer to use a phone number outside of their own personal number to communicate with others. It also allows users to link multiple devices to a Google Voice number, so calls and texts can be made or received on multiple devices from the same number. Unfortunately, it seems one of the most important features is being put on the chopping block.
According to a message spotted by 9to5Google on the Google Voice support page, text message forwarding will no longer be supported:
Important: Message forwarding to linked numbers will stop soon because mobile carriers have started to block these messages.
The message is a bit vague on both the timeline and the reasoning. As far as carriers are concerned, the reasoning could be due to spam blocking services that many of the best wireless carriers in the U.S. are implementing better protect subscribers from unwanted calls and messages. It would be an interesting turn of events since just last year, separate Google Voice and Google Fi numbers finally received the ability to work on the same account.
It's currently unknown when users will lose message forwarding capabilities or if this is a precursor to more Google Voice features being lost. We've reached out to Google for clarification.
According to 9to5Google, it may be sooner rather than later. Code found in the latest version of the app suggests users may soon be notified of the change. A line of text was found in the app that does not seem to be live yet, reading "Message forwarding to linked numbers will stop working soon."
These are the best apps for your Android device — period
It can be difficult to find the "right" app when surfing the Play Store simply due to the sheer number of options available. Regardless of what type of app you're looking for, there's an app that can help make your life easier.
Microsoft's ZeniMax acquisition shook the industry, now it's Sony's turn
Microsoft spent big money to bolster the Xbox portfolio with Bethesda. Now it's Sony's turn to make an industry-shaking move.
1 in 5 new computers sold in the US are Chromebooks on its 10th birthday
Chromebooks are turning 10 and they brought party favors for everybody! New features in Chrome OS 89 will make it easier to work and share on the go thanks to new features like Phone Hub, native screen recording, and the Tote quick-access space.
Break a sweat with these great Oculus Quest 2 exercise games and apps
Do you prefer your workouts to challenge your full body? Do you care more about aerobics or muscle training? Do you need a high-speed soundtrack or a high score to motivate you? Or do you want a game first and foremost, with exercise as a happy bonus? Whatever your preferences, we have the best Oculus Quest 2 VR experiences to keep you healthy while staying indoors.