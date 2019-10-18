Google Voice has just received a new feature that allows you to make calls and send texts hands-free using only your voice. Naturally, you would think this long-overdue feature must work with the company's own virtual assistant, right? You'd be wrong.

VentureBeat is reporting that Siri can now place calls and send texts using Google Voice with the latest update. After it has been enabled, users with an iPhone or iPad will be able to use commands such as "Hey Siri, call John on Google Voice" and "Hey Siri, send a message using Google Voice" to use the feature.

To get started, update to the latest version of the Google Voice app on your iOS device. Next, open the Google Voice settings menu within the app and set your default account. Finally, head over to the Siri settings menu and enable Google Voice under "Use with Siri."

That should get you all set up, and you'll no longer have to open the app to place calls or send text messages with your Google Voice number. Unlike us Android users, who for whatever reason can't get Google's own app to work with its own virtual assistant.

Oh well, at least Google has support for Google Voice when using Assistant on Android Auto. Maybe someday it will figure out how to port this over to Assistant on phones and its range of smart speakers and displays.

